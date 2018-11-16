Suit Filed Over School Consolidation Plan in Nicholas County

Three parents have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to nullify the West Virginia School Building Authority board vote to approve consolidating Nicholas County schools damaged by the June 2016 flood. The Gazette-Mail reports the suit was filed this week in Kanawha County Circuit Court and alleges open meetings law violations that invalidate the decision to use federal funding to consolidate schools instead of rebuilding them separately. School Building Authority Director David Roach said “we think we did everything we were supposed to do,” but declined to comment further. The panel voted unanimously to allow using Federal Emergency Management Agency flood recovery money to consolidate schools. The Nicholas County board intends to locate Richwood middle and high schools at Cherry River Elementary school.