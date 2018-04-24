Drug Takeback Day Planned for Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring National Drug Take Back Day to encourage citizens to properly dispose of their unused prescription drugs. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is participating with Deputies stationed at each detachment April 28, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Deputies will be at our detachments in Saint Albans, Cross Lanes, Sissonville, Elkview, and Quincy. Additionally, a drug take back box is located at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office’s Charleston Headquarters and available for disposals during business hours on weekdays.