Lunsford Convicted on All Four Charges

The verdict is in. The defense asked for an acquittal of Lena Lunsford-Conaway in the death of her daughter who was three years old at the time, saying the state had not produced evidence that supported the charges. The Judge said the state had met its burden and the elements of the charges. Jury deliberations only took a few hours Monday and Lunsford was convicted on all four charges. Lunsford faces life in prison on one charge and up to 40 years on another charge. The jury will decide today whether she gets mercy or no mercy.