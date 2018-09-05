Cyclist Hit on Dunbar Toll Bridge is Identified

A cyclist who was hit Monday on the Dunbar Toll Bridge has died. South Charleston police confirmed that 30-year old Michael W. Brown of South Charleston was riding a bicycle northbound on the sidewalk of the bridge about 9 p.m. Monday when he rode off the sidewalk and into the path of a southbound vehicle that was unable to stop in time before it hit him. Brown was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital and later died. He was not wearing a helmet and had no reflective equipment on his bicycle. The driver of the vehicle is not facing charges, but the investigation is continuing.