Nitro’s annual heritage festival known as Nitro Boomtown Days kicks off this Friday and runs through Saturday. Organizers say events will include the Nitro Antique Car Club Show, Doughboy 5K, arts and crafts vendors, concerts, children’s activities, fireworks and an Italian dinner. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Living Memorial Park and fireworks will start about 9:45 p.m. Events on Friday start at 5pm.