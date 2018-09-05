Tennessee College Students to Study Town Center Mall

The ways that Charleston Town Center mall can be revitalized will be studied by architecture students from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. The Gazette-Mail reports the study will examine the mall after last year’s closing of its Sears anchor store along with several clothing retailers. Silling Architects is a local firm involved with the study and said the students will visit Charleston on Friday to gather insight from community groups and leaders and to document the mall’s condition. Possible ideas for the mall include proposing education, health care or research-focused spaces inside or having it completely gone and redeveloping the property. The students will make a final presentation in November.