Final plans are being put in place for the sixth annual Cyber Safety Summit at Marshall University in Huntington. Cyber-bullying, online safety and social media issues are among the topics being covered. The summit will be held late next month for middle-school students and the local community and will include two sessions, the first being tailored for the younger group on October 23rd. A session for parents and adults will be held the next night at Huntington East Middle School.