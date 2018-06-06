Compliance Check is Underway for Commercial Vehicles

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Transportation Division will participate in International Roadcheck 2018, conducting commercial vehicle inspections through Thursday, June 7 at the Cooper’s Rock weigh station. The primary goal is to increase compliance with safety rules and to remove unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers from the highways. They will also carry out extended, targeted patrols in high traffic areas of Mercer, Wood, Ritchie and Doddridge counties and road construction areas on I-64 in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties to determine whether commercial motor vehicles and drivers are in compliance with state and federal safety regulations.