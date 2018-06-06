More Naloxone is Coming to Kanawha County First Responders

Efforts are under way to distribute naloxone statewide to emergency first responders around the state. State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta, said in a news release that DHHR has purchased $1 million supply of naloxone, about 34,000 doses. State police, fire, and EMS response teams across the state will have them, and there will be eight high priority counties that get the most – Berkeley, Cabell, Harrison, Kanawha, Mercer, Monongalia, Ohio and Raleigh counties will each receive 1,000 doses of naloxone.