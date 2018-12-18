Community Leader on the West Side is in Danger of Losing Home

A well-known community activist on Charleston’s West Side said she is in jeopardy of losing her home and needs the community’s help. WCHS TV reported Deanna McKinney has a few weeks to purchase her home in 800 block of Sixth Street or she will be forced to move out. McKinney’s son, Tymel, was shot and killed in April 2014 while sitting on the porch of their home. Since that tragedy, McKinney has invested in helping the community with her nonprofit organization. Each year she also hosts a block party to honor her son’s life. A GoFundMe page was started by a neighbor to help McKinney keep her home.