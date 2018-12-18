Record-breaking Travel Expected

Traffic is expected to pick up as the week goes on across the West Virginia Turnpike during what AAA says will be a record-breaking year for holiday travel. A record-breaking 112.5 million holiday travelers are expected to move around by plane, car, and train over the next week. Most of the travel will be driving – that’s 102 million people up 4.4 percent from last year. Local police along with West Virginia State police will be ramping up patrols to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities. AAA defines the year-end holiday travel period as Saturday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Jan. 1.