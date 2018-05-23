Click it or Ticket Campaign is Underway

The Public Service Commission and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program have once again joined forces with law enforcement agencies throughout West Virginia during the Click It or Ticket campaign that will run through the busy Memorial Day weekend. Drivers can be ticketed if people in the front seat or anyone under the age of 18 fails to buckle up. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 1,500 people died in traffic accidents in West Virginia between 2012 and 2016. The goal of the seat belt enforcement campaign is to save lives.