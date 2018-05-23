Bill Passes for Firefighter Death Benefits

The West Virginia Legislature has passed a bill involving death benefits for firefighters killed in the line of duty. The bill passed the House of Delegates 93-0 and the state Senate 29-0 during a special session this week, and it will make an increase in death benefits retroactive to Jan. 1 to help the families of two volunteer firefighters from Pratt. The firefighters were killed and three others were injured in an accident while responding to a fatal crash that killed three people March 24 on the West Virginia Turnpike.