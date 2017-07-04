A Clear Bag Policy is being put in place for all WVU sporting events. School officials say they’re following the lead of the NFL by using a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bags that fans may bring into an athletic venue. Some of the prohibited items include diaper bags, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags. They say the new policy is geared towards creating a safe environment for Mountaineer fans. Marshall University is getting a 300-thousand-dollar federal grant to provide Screening, Intervention, and Referral to Treatment training to healthcare professional students.