FEMA employees

EMS employees in Brooke County might have been exposed to a lethal substance during FEMA training. FEMA’s external affairs office says Brooke County EMS and the Steubenville Fire Department are among the organizations that might have been exposed to toxic ricin between 2012 and last month. The case is being investigated and could include nearly ten-thousand workers nationwide being exposed to a poison. The company that supplied the substance for training was supposed to use a less-toxic version of the poison but did not.