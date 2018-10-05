Clay County Road Slip is a Growing Concern

Families along Sycamore and Laurel Fork Road in Clay Country are worried about one of their roads. Neighbors say road slips in the area continue to get worse and Clay County school buses can not run on the road. Parents are now having to drive several miles out of their way to take their kids to the bus every morning. WCHS TV reported the West Virginia Division of Highways is working on the issue, but did not have a timeline of when the work will be finished.