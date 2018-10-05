Testimony in Loughry Trial Focuses on Travel Expenses
Suspended state Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry’s trial will continue in federal court today. On Thursday, testimony focused on records of financial transactions that prosecutors said were Loughry’s fuel usage and purchases with a state-issued card. The gas purchases included purchases on the July Fourth, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays – times when the court is generally not in session. The trial is expected to last at least another week.