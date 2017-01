A Charleston City Council member is stepping down over health concerns. John Miller, Jr. was first elected in 2003 and has represented different wards in the past, but now represents the 17th Ward, which includes most of Kanawha City between MacCorkle Avenue and the Kanawha River. The City of Charleston announced Monday he’s been limited by health issues in recent weeks and hasn’t attended a city council meeting since early October. No word yet on his replacement.