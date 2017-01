West Virginia biologists are trying to address questions about two endangered crawfish species before stocking trout on four southern West Virginia streams. The Gazette-Mail reports fisheries officials are seeking permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stock rainbow trout on Dry Fork and Panther Creek in McDowell County and on Clear Fork and Pinnacle Creek in Wyoming County. They’re concerned the trout could push the crawfish species closer to extinction by feeding on them.