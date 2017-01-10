Deputies Arrest Father of Child Abuse Victim

More now on a story we had for you yesterday. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating the case of child abuse after a 33-day old infant was taken to CAMC General Hospital to investigate with broken ribs and a punctured lung. Katelyn Berger, the mother of the infant, was arrested and charged with child abuse causing injury and with child neglect causing injury. Deputies have also arrested the father of the infant – 19-year old Khalib Austin Grass. He’s also facing a warrant for child neglect resulting in injury, stemming from this incident.