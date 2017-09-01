Charleston Sues to Collect Fees
The city of Charleston is suing to get its money back. The Gazette-Mail reports the city filed suit against a nonprofit community group on the city’s West Side, alleging that the agency owes the city more than $42,000 in fire and refuse fees. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Kanawha Circuit Court against HOPE Community Development Corporation. Reports say the agency didn’t respond to letters regarding the outstanding fees, so the court process became the next step.