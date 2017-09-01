Additional Assistance offered for This Summer’s floods

Additional assistance is being offered to those impacted by this summer’s floods in West Virginia. State officials said yesterday that residents who lived or worked in Harrison, Marion, Marshall and Wetzel counties during the July 29th flooding may be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits. Known as “SNAP,” the program helps feed lower income residents and can be used to buy food. Eligibility is being expanded due to the flood and some who may not have qualified in the past will be able to do so now.