Charleston Police to be Featured on Cops
Charleston police are going to be on TV. The reality show “Cops” will film an episode this spring, with the approval of the Charleston City Council which had to give the green light. City leaders approved that agreement this week. The Gazette-Mail reports Chief Steve Cooper thinks being featured on the show will help the department with recruitment efforts and morale. The department will have full editorial control of the episode, and filming will take four to five weeks and will start in late May.