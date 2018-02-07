Two Counties to Get the Focus in Opioid Fight

West Virginia will take a different approach to an opioid epidemic with stepped-up efforts focusing on two of the state’s 55 counties, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The governor says West Virginia doesn’t have enough funding to fight the epidemic in all 55 counties. Although statewide efforts will continue, the state will team with West Virginia University to assemble a plan that works. The state plans to spend at least $10 million to create a model that will be tested in the two counties still to be determined. One county will be in the southern part of the state; Justice said he prefers Wyoming County. The other will be either in the north or in the Eastern Panhandle.