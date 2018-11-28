Charleston Man Arrested in Wayne Country Drug Bust

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Monday during an undercover drug operation. Charles Brown III of Charleston is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy and possession with intent imitation controlled substance, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. Carmen Valentine is charged with conspiracy. The sheriff department’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested the two as they were allegedly on their way to make a drug delivery in Wayne County. Charles was in possession of a distribution quantity of crack cocaine, Xanax, marijuana and imitation methamphetamine. Both were taken to the Western Regional Jail.