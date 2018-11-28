Driver Involved in Fatal Hit and Run Comes Forward

St. Albans police say a hit-and-run driver contacted them Tuesday after a pedestrian was hit and killed on McCorkle Avenue Monday evening. The victim has been identified as 56-year old Tina Ballard, who died at the hospital. A dark pick-up pulled out of the Little Caesar’s parking lot in St. Albans and hit the victim, but didn’t stay at the scene. St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford said the man thought he had hit a curb, and contacted police after hearing about the pedestrian being hit on the news. He’s being cooperative and turned over his truck so police could investigate. Once the investigation is complete, the evidence will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.