The bikes are about to roll in. Hundreds are expected, in fact, for the sixth annual Capitol City Biker Bash that starts Thursday, June 8 around Haddad Riverfront Park. Vendors will begin setting up at 11 a.m. Thursday on Kanawha Boulevard. The event runs through Saturday and includes free concerts, a bike rally, bike show, food and retail vendors, and poker runs. The Capitol City Biker Bash is a fundraiser for Hospice Care.