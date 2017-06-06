Backpack Buddies Program Expands

They’re still looking for volunteers and sponsors at the Backpack Buddies Program as they expand. The program gives meals to kids and has been fighting childhood hunger for the last five years. It launched in Putnam County, and expands now to three others. Volunteers worked last weekend to pack lunches for kids from the Cross Lanes and Dunbar areas, and helped Putnam County kids on Sunday. The program serves over a thousand kids in Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell and Boone counties this summer, at several different host sites.