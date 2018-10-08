Charleston Doctor Found Guilty

A Charleston doctor is in jail awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of one count of sexual abuse. Dr. Steven Matulis is accused of sexual abuse while patients were under anesthesia while he was a gastroenterologist for an office inside Charleston Area Medical Center. His medical license has been on inactive status since 2016 when Charleston police began investigating complaints. After being found guilty on Friday Matulis was ramanded to the South Central Regional Jail to await his sentencing, which could be one to five years.