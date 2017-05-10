Charges Filed in I-64 Accident

A woman has been charged in a fatal crash that caused a car to go off an Interstate 64 bridge. The Herald-Dispatch reports 39-year-old Elizabeth Lewis was arraigned Monday on charges of DUI causing death, DUI causing injury and DUI with a suspended or revoked license. The multi-vehicle accident on April 7 killed 70-year-old Jerrell Simmons of Huntington, whose vehicle went over a bridge and fell about 100 feet into a creek. He died at a hospital three weeks later. Lewis was being held on $750,000 cash-only bond in the Western Regional Jail.