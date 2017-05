Humane officers are caring for dogs today after rescuing them from an alleged puppy mill. Missy’s Four Paws in Nitro was raided by officers with the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association this week, and Nitro Police Department are investigating. There are reports that more than 60 dogs were rescued, along with 2 monkeys. The Putnam County Animal Shelter is investigating Missy’s Teays Valley location too.