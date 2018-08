Aging power lines will see some upgrades in the coming weeks. Appalachian Power announcedthe proposed route for the Ravenswood Area Improvements Project last week, and it’s a $60 million investment that the company says will improve 30 miles of aging power lines. The goal is to reduce the risk of extended power outages and keep power supplies steady. Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2019 and will take about two years.