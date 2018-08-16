Lawsuits Against Charleston Doctor Are Consolidated

A single judge is taking control of more than a dozen civil lawsuits filed against a Charleston area doctor. Eyewitness News reported lawyers representing Dr. Steven Matulis were in front of Judge Jennifer Bailey on Wednesday. Some 15 civil lawsuits are spread among half-a-dozen Kanawha County judges, but Judge Bailey agreed to consolidate the cases, at least for the purpose of discovering evidence. There are still expected to be several separate trials unless a mass litigation panel takes over the case. Matulis maintains he has done nothing wrong. He will go on trial Oct. 1 in the criminal case where there are four women claiming they were touched inappropriately by the doctor.