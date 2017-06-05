Beckley Cold Case Gets New Focus

Beckley Police Department detectives have been investigating the case for 36 years, and now a recent ad by Crime Stoppers may lead to a break in a 1981 murder case. Cynthia Jane Miller was 27 years old when she was shot to death inside of her Miller Street home in Beckley on Aug. 26, 1981, one day before her marriage to a Lester Police Department officer. Her murderer has never been captured, but Crime Stoppers assembled a team of detectives to review the case and has taken out a billboard on S. Fayette Street that asks those with information on the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP or to visit crimestopperswv.com.

A $10,000 reward is available to the anonymous tipster who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.