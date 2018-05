The Southern District of West Virginia officially has its newest U.S. marshal. Michael T. Baylous was sworn in Friday afternoon at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse in front of a packed room of family, friends and dignitaries including U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin. Baylous was appointed U.S. marshal by President Donald Trump after a recommendation by Capito. He’s the former spokesman for the West Virginia State Police.