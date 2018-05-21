WV Man Sentenced in Boston Museum Art Scam

A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to trying to sell paintings he didn’t have access to and falsely claimed were stolen in the largest art heist in U.S. history has been sentenced. Todd Andrew Desper was sentenced last week to three years of supervised release, three months of which will be spent in home confinement. Prosecutors say Desper solicited buyers on Craigslist for two paintings he claimed were among 13 stolen from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990, when he had no access to the paintings. Desper pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February.