Hepatitis A Vaccinations to Be Offered to Food Service Workers

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is putting together an event to offer Hepatitis A vaccinations for food service and hospitality workers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30. Details are still being worked out. About 100 Hepatitis A cases are under investigation in Kanawha and Putnam counties and six cases of food service workers being diagnosed with Hepatitis A have been confirmed in Kanawha and Putnam counties. Cabell County has had one. The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority announced it is working with the health department to offer vaccination clinics Tuesday and Wednesday for Kanawha County Commission employees, Ambulance Authority employees and first responders in the county.