Another bank name could disappear from West Virginia next year as WesBanco, the state’s largest bank, completes its acquisition of Huntington-based First Sentry Bank. The two banks announced the deal last month. Wheeling-based WesBanco has held its assets at $9.9 billion for several quarters to keep from going over the $10 billion mark and triggering regulatory requirements. They’ll cross that line with the acquisition, and the company said it’s time.