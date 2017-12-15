Access Granted to Supreme Court Warehouse

After two weeks of denying Gazette-Mail requests to tour its warehouse in Kanawha City, the Supreme Court this week provided media access to the warehouse on Venable Avenue, Original justices’ desks from the opening of the East Wing of the Capitol in 1927 are there, along with more current pieces. Questions have been raised about Justice Loughry’s couch, that was recently moved from his house to the warehouse, along with an antique desk. Loughry said the couch was abandoned property, not a gift, and that he had donated it to the state upon its transfer to the warehouse.