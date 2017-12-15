Casey Awaits Senate Confirmation
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed his former chief of staff to the state Workers’ Compensation Board of Review. Charleston lawyer Nick Casey told The Gazette-Mail that his appointment was unexpected and appreciated. The board is a three-member judicial panel that hears appeals of workers’ compensation claims. Casey replaces W. Jack Stevens as a Democrat board member. The state Senate will have to confirm Casey’s appointment during the 2018 regular session.