Band Competition Planned for Charleston

Organizers say marching bands from around the state will compete on Oct. 21 at the University of Charleston Stadium. The sixth annual competition includes judging for music, music effect, general effect, marching, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and twirlers.

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History says five band directors will be inducted into the Marching Band Hall of Fame. Bands from 38 high schools are scheduled to play through the day and evening.