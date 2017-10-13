Milton Hospital to be Converted Into Something New

A West Virginia city plans to convert a vacant hospital’s property into a hotel and conference center. The city of Milton has entered into a public-private partnership to transform the former Morris Memorial Hospital and its 189-acre property. City officials say in a news release that preliminary plans call for a 100-room hotel, pool facilities, a wedding chapel, soccer fields, a medical clinic, horse trails, a nine-hole golf course and townhomes. The city would enter into a public-private partnership with Jeff and Patricia Hoops. The statement says Jeff Hoops, who is the founder of a Milton-based mining company, would be the property developer. The hospital has been vacant since 2009 and is listed on the National Park Service’s Register of Historic Places.