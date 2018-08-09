Articles of Impeachment Revealed Against Four Justices

The state’s four remaining Supreme Court justices face possible impeachment after a historic vote in the House Judiciary Committee this week. Among the articles facing Allen Loughry – illegally possessing a historic “Cass Gilbert” desk at his home, and improperly using a state government computer, and state vehicles. Articles of impeachement against Margaret Workman include wrongfully approving the overpayment of senior status judges during their tenure as chief justice, and wasteful spending for office renovations. Robin Davis is also accused of wrongfully approving the overpayment of senior status judges and wasteful spending, and Elizabeth Walker faces wasteful spending and failure to properly carry out the administrative duties of the court. The findings now go to the full House for consideration during a special session that begins at 10 a.m. Monday. The Senate would then conduct a trial if the impeachment articles are approved.