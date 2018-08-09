Nitro Joins the Fight Against Utility Rate Hikes

Nitro is joining the fight against utility companies pushing for rate increases despite the millions of dollars in tax savings. The Nitro City Council voted this week to approve a resolution to join the Kanawha County and Cities Association and fight against utility hikes. The Gazette-Mail reported the KCCA will intervene at the Public Service Commission as a party in the rate cases filed by Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water. The push is for the PSC to severely limit or eliminate the rate increase requests, and joining the KCCA and getting that representation doesn’t cost the cities anything.