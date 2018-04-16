Another Hepititis A Case Reported in Ashland

Another Hepititis A case in Kentucky. The Ashland-Boyd Health Department said a food prep worker at the Ashland Texas Roadhouse was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. The health department said the employee prepared only fried foods during the infectious period and the risk of potential exposure was in the low risk category. The window of possible exposure was between March 20 through April 12, 2018. Health experts recommend getting the Hepatitis A vaccine within two-weeks of being exposed. A food worker at Ken’s Express Mart was diagnosed, in addition to an employee that worked at two Waffle House locations.