Funeral Plans Announced for Huntington Firefighter

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Huntington firefighter who died in a car accident last Thursday. 27-year old John Lambert was killed while off duty Thursday morning in an accident in the Barboursville area. The Huntington fire department says on its Facebook page that visitation will be held 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday April 17 at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, and funeral services will start at noon in the same place. Lambert had been with the HFD since September 2017, and was a 2009 graduate of Lincoln County High School.