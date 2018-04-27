Airport’s New Canine Worker is Almost Finished with Training

So far so good for Hercules, the new canine worker at Yeager Airport. He’s in charge of chasing critters and birds and keeping them off the runways and taxiways. Yeager’s marketing director told board members in a recap this week that Hercules has been getting media attention as far away as Germany and Belgium. Hercules is in the final stages of training for handling noise from the planes and humanely chasing animals away. Airport leaders hope Hercules reduces the risk of wildlife strikes, which is a growing concern for the FAA at many airports.