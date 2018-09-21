5-Year Old Girl Found Wandering With Meth Pipe

A mother has been charged after her 5-year old daughter was found with drug paraphenalia. West Virginia State Police said Christina Wade of Hamlin was charged after her 5-year-old girl was found wandering alone in the middle of the street with no shoes, socks or pants and was holding a meth pipe. A trooper found the girl, and Wade was discovered passed out. The trooper got the girl some clothes and food since she hadn’t had anything to eat all day. Wade is charged with child abuse and child neglect, andn is being held at the Western Regional Jail.