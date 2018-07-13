Yeager Airport Renames Private Aircraft Facility
Yeager Airport is restructing a bit ahead of the planned buyout of Executive Air Terminal’s lease of the Charleston airport’s general aviation operation. The Gazette-Mail reported this week a new name has been selected for the private aircraft facility, and that will be Capital Jet Center, effective in mid-August. That’s when a 60-day notice requirement for the planned takeover expires, enabling the airport board to assume management of the facility.