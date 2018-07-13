Committee Calls Several People for RISE Program Testimony

The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding issued a subpoena to the Department of Commerce’s former director of community advancement and development, Mary Jo Thompson this week to testify on the RISE program. Thompson failed to appear for the committee’s June 26 meeting, but she had resigned four days earlier and told the committee Thursday she truly believed it was time for a fresh start with new leadership and she had to go. Lawmakers asked for testimony Thursday from several people as they review how flood recovery money is being spent, and how to jump start the RISE program.